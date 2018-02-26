WATCH: Eagles' Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins get fired up in pre-Super Bowl speeches
We take a look at an exclusive clip from NFL Films' upcoming DVD documenting the Eagles' title run
If you're from Philadelphia, you're probably still soaking up the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory, a championship that rewrote the city's history and, somehow, also jump-started the rest of the town's sports teams.
The celebration won't end anytime soon, either, and the City of Brotherly Love can at least partially thank NFL Films for that.
On March 6, it will team up with Cinedigm and the NFL to release what it's calling "the most anticipated sports film of the year" -- a comprehensive look at the Eagles' 2017 title run in the form of "Super Bowl LII Champions: Philadelphia Eagles," a DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD production that can already be pre-ordered via iTunes.
As the DVD release approaches, NFL Films provided CBSSports.com with an exclusive clip from the documentary.
You can watch that clip, which features some impassioned pre-game speeches from Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins during the Eagles' lead-up to Super Bowl LII, right here:
In addition to extensive coverage of the Eagles' playoff run, which included upsets of the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, the Super Bowl film will also carry the following bonus features, according to NFL Films:
- Super Bowl Opening Night
- Post-game ceremonies
- 2017 NFL Best Celebrations of the Year
- 2017 NFL Sounds of the Year
- Follies
