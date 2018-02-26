WATCH: Eagles' Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins get fired up in pre-Super Bowl speeches

If you're from Philadelphia, you're probably still soaking up the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory, a championship that rewrote the city's history and, somehow, also jump-started the rest of the town's sports teams.

The celebration won't end anytime soon, either, and the City of Brotherly Love can at least partially thank NFL Films for that.

On March 6, it will team up with Cinedigm and the NFL to release what it's calling "the most anticipated sports film of the year" -- a comprehensive look at the Eagles' 2017 title run in the form of "Super Bowl LII Champions: Philadelphia Eagles," a DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD production that can already be pre-ordered via iTunes.

As the DVD release approaches, NFL Films provided CBSSports.com with an exclusive clip from the documentary.

You can watch that clip, which features some impassioned pre-game speeches from Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins during the Eagles' lead-up to Super Bowl LII, right here:

🎬 WATCH: Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins mic'd up on the way to the Super Bowl in this exclusive clip from @NFLFilms DVD (March 6). pic.twitter.com/UDCsxAog1a — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) February 26, 2018

In addition to extensive coverage of the Eagles' playoff run, which included upsets of the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, the Super Bowl film will also carry the following bonus features, according to NFL Films: