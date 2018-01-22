WATCH: Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl berth by driving ATV up 'Rocky' stairs in Philly

Eagles fans know how to party and party they did on Sunday night after Philly toppled Minnesota 38-7 to advance to the Super Bowl and give Eagles fans their first shot since February 2005 of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Eagles are 5-point underdogs to the Pats and no one seems to care.

Things were getting LOOSE on the streets of Philadelphia, with police officers prepared for the worst, having applied Crisco to the light poles to keep people from climbing them (it mostly worked).

Some of the videos emerging from the aftermath involve the weirdest stuff. Like the group of people who suddenly were just driving an ATV around the city, climbing the famous steps from "Rocky" (perhaps you prefer the "Rocky Steps"?) in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Again, not a drill: someone is just driving this vehicle around amid the chaos of thousands of Eagles fans turning into lunatics on the streets of Philadelphia.

An even better version is the one Deadspin whipped up with a synthesized version of the "Rocky" theme song set to the ATV climbing the stairs.

This is just the wildest freaking scenario. In what world is it OK to ride an ATV right up a flight of stairs? Who's sitting around at their house watching the game and is like "let's take the ATV for a ride in the city full of people and cops!!" Drunk people, probably -- it felt like a Charlie Day plot twist from "Always Sunny," which is appropriate I suppose.

The Eagles weren't the wild card this year but their fans definitely are.