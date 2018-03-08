WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce starts yelling again to pump up the Philadelphia Flyers

There's hardly a Philadelphia audience that Jason Kelce hasn't motivated since the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph. A month after his tirade during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade went viral, the Pro Bowl center has done everything from address the Phillies clubhouse to resurrect his extravagant Mummers costume as part of a real Mummers parade.

On Wednesday, Kelce was seen at none other than the Philadelphia Flyers' divisional game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he was very much himself -- loud and in charge.

Joining fellow Eagle Mychal Kendricks to cheer on the Flyers and rev up their fans, Kelce came complete with a new Mummers hat, which was gifted by the city's hockey team, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. And he didn't leave without also belting out the Eagles' fight song.

The Flyers went on to fall to the Penguins, 5-2, in Wednesday's game. For another round of Kelce hollering, however, our guess is that most Philly fans were just fine with attending.