WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce starts yelling again to pump up the Philadelphia Flyers
Philly isn't done milking motivational speeches from its Super Bowl champ
There's hardly a Philadelphia audience that Jason Kelce hasn't motivated since the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph. A month after his tirade during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade went viral, the Pro Bowl center has done everything from address the Phillies clubhouse to resurrect his extravagant Mummers costume as part of a real Mummers parade.
On Wednesday, Kelce was seen at none other than the Philadelphia Flyers' divisional game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he was very much himself -- loud and in charge.
Joining fellow Eagle Mychal Kendricks to cheer on the Flyers and rev up their fans, Kelce came complete with a new Mummers hat, which was gifted by the city's hockey team, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. And he didn't leave without also belting out the Eagles' fight song.
The Flyers went on to fall to the Penguins, 5-2, in Wednesday's game. For another round of Kelce hollering, however, our guess is that most Philly fans were just fine with attending.
-
Redskins 'scabs' finally get SB rings
The Redskins went 3-0 with their replacement players during the 1987 strike
-
DRC may still play cornerback in 2018
It was reported last week that DRC would switch to safety, but the Giants haven't made up their...
-
Report: Bennett 'pain in a--' in Seattle
After five seasons, Seattle shipped Bennett to Philadelphia on Wednesday
-
Dolphins eyeing Broncos RB C.J. Anderson
The potential cap casualty almost landed in Miami before, signing as a restricted free agent...
-
Mock: Steelers draft future at QB
The Cardinals and Bills leap into the top 10, but only one quarterback goes in the top fiv...
-
Report: Pats tried to trade for Bennett
New England desperately needs help along the defensive line