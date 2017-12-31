WATCH: Eagles punter sprints on field after forgetting he's wearing his sweatpants

The Eagles clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs on Christmas Eve, rendering their Week 17 game against the Cowboys, who were eliminated by the Seahawks, entirely meaningless from a playoff perspective. As such, not everyone is rolling out on the field with a huge sense of determination.

See: punter Donnie Jones, who actually forgot to even take off his sweatpants before going out on the field.

Nothing quite says "It's Week 17, who cares?" like the Eagles' punter forgetting to take off his warm-up pants pic.twitter.com/onoDu7VZDL — The Ringer (@ringer) December 31, 2017

It was OK, though, because Jones is a pro. He shed the sweats and went to work.

Eagles punter Donnie Jones forgot to take off his sweatpants before a punt pic.twitter.com/SW9xlPULxt — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 31, 2017

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup, typically one of the more exciting rivalries in football, is a total snoozefest this year. For the first time EVER in this matchup, the game was knotted at 0-0 at halftime.

These two teams have been playing since 1960.

But there were sweatpants on the field, so we've got that going for us.