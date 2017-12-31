WATCH: Eagles punter sprints on field after forgetting he's wearing his sweatpants

It's a perfect Week 17 moment for a Philly team that isn't bringing out all of its good players

The Eagles clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs on Christmas Eve, rendering their Week 17 game against the Cowboys, who were eliminated by the Seahawks, entirely meaningless from a playoff perspective. As such, not everyone is rolling out on the field with a huge sense of determination.

See: punter Donnie Jones, who actually forgot to even take off his sweatpants before going out on the field. 

It was OK, though, because Jones is a pro. He shed the sweats and went to work.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup, typically one of the more exciting rivalries in football, is a total snoozefest this year. For the first time EVER in this matchup, the game was knotted at 0-0 at halftime. 

These two teams have been playing since 1960. 

But there were sweatpants on the field, so we've got that going for us. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

