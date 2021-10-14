Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-1; Philadelphia 2-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to defend their home turf Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Things were close when the Eagles and the Carolina Panthers clashed this past Sunday, but Philadelphia ultimately edged out the opposition 21-18. Philadelphia's only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Jalen Hurts.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 257 more yards than your opponent like Tampa Bay did this past Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Miami Dolphins with a sharp 45-17 victory. Tampa Bay's QB Tom Brady was on fire, passing for five TDs and 411 yards on 41 attempts. Brady's 62-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to WR Antonio Brown in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. At 0-2 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Buccaneers aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

Philadelphia is now 2-3 while Tampa Bay sits at 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 209.2. As for Tampa Bay, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tampa Bay have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last seven years.