Watch Eagles vs. Giants: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 5-6; New York 2-10
What to Know
The New York Giants are 1-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
The Giants received a tough blow last week as they fell 31-13 to the Green Bay Packers. QB Daniel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins. Despite Philadelphia's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Alshon Jeffery, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jeffery has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-8.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 35 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Eagles rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 91 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Philadelphia have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 25 vs. New York 22
- Oct 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 13
- Dec 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 29
- Sep 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 24
- Dec 22, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. New York 19
- Nov 06, 2016 - New York 28 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Philadelphia 35 vs. New York 30
- Oct 19, 2015 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 7
