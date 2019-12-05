Watch Eagles vs. Giants: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-6; New York 2-10

What to Know

The New York Giants are 1-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. New York staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

The Giants received a tough blow last week as they fell 31-13 to the Green Bay Packers. QB Daniel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins. Despite Philadelphia's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Alshon Jeffery, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jeffery has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-8.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 35 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Giants, the Eagles rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 91 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.