Who's Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: New York 9-7-1; Philadelphia 14-3

What to Know

The New York Giants haven't won a game against the Philadelphia Eagles since Nov. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Giants will duke it out with Philadelphia in the second round of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. ET.

New York earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Sunday. They walked away with a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It was another big night for New York's QB Daniel Jones, who passed for two TDs and 301 yards on 35 attempts in addition to picking up 78 yards on the ground. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 159.70.

Philadelphia is hoping for another win. They got past New York with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 22-16. The team ran away with 16 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Eagles' only offensive touchdown came from RB Boston Scott.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Jake Elliott delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Giants are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York enters the contest with only six thrown interceptions, which is the best in the league. The Eagles are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only nine on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 16 games against New York.