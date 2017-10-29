WATCH: Earl Thomas pick-sixes Deshaun Watson minutes after getting burned for TD

On Sunday, Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing the toughest test of his young career against the Seahawks' defense in Seattle. In the first half, Watson demonstrated that he's capable of taking it to the Legion of Boom. He also provided a reminder that he's still a rookie.

On the Texans' opening series of the game, Watson connected with home-run hitter Will Fuller for a 59-yard touchdown, burning All-World safety Earl Thomas in the process. Impressively, Watson released the ball around his own 35-yard line and the ball found Fuller in stride at the 5-yard line.

This is why the Texans believe they've finally found their franchise quarterback:

But it didn't take long for Thomas to get his revenge. On the Texans' second series, Thomas pick-sixed Watson for a 78-yard defensive touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

This is why Thomas is the league's best safety:

To this point in his rookie season, Watson's exceeded all expectations, but this game will likely provide a reminder that he's still learning on the job, with the interception above serving as the perfect example. Thomas appeared to be baiting Watson into that throw and Watson took the bait. But in between the moments when he looks like an overmatched rookie are the moments that demonstrate that he has skill set to survive and thrive in the NFL, with his deep touchdown above serving as the perfect example.

