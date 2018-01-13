WATCH: Falcons' D gifts the Eagles three free points by kneeing away gimme INT

On Saturday, Nick Foles is doing his best NFL-quarterback impression for the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. It turns out, though, that Foles is better at throwing the football than the Falcons' secondary is at catching the football. Take what happened late in the second quarter.

The Eagles, trailing 10-6 with under half a minute to play in the first half, tried to mount a last-second scoring drive. They succeeded in doing so, but only because the Falcons dropped the world's easiest interception by kneeing the ball directly to Eagles receiver Torrey Smith, who actually caught the deflected ball (imagine that) and gained 20 yards. Three plays later, after Foles hit Alshon Jeffery for a 15-yard gain that took four seconds when there were only five seconds remaining in the half, Jake Elliott drilled a 53-yard field goal to trim the deficit to one point.

Back to that dropped interception, though. First of all, how in the heck did Foles miss his target by that much? And secondly, why did Keanu Neal feel the need to jump to catch a gimme interception?

This was bizarre:

That play is probably the best way to sum up the sloppy state of affairs in the first half that included four fumbles by the Eagles and a missed extra point. The Eagles have gotten most of the bounces, though, which is why they were trailing only 10-9 at halftime.

Follow along in the second half with our live-blog here.