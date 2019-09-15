Watch Falcons vs. Eagles: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 0-1-0; Philadelphia 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-9-0; Philadelphia 9-7-0;
What to Know
Philadelphia will take on Atlanta at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Eagles won the last time they met up with Washington, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Eagles managed a 32-27 win over Washington. WR DeSean Jackson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Eagles, as he caught 8 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a hard 12-28 fall against Minnesota. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Falcons of the 9-14 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 3 of 2017.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. But Atlanta was fourth in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 309.3 on average. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Philadelphia have won three out of their last four games against Atlanta.
- Sep 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 18 vs. Atlanta 12
- Jan 13, 2018 - Philadelphia 15 vs. Atlanta 10
- Nov 13, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Atlanta 15
- Sep 14, 2015 - Atlanta 26 vs. Philadelphia 24
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Carson Wentz: 24.07 points
- Julio Jones: 11.21 points
- Zach Ertz: 8.21 points
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 89 degrees.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
-
Eagles vs. Falcons: Live updates
It's a showdown of the birds, with Dan Quinn's Falcons playing host and looking to avoid an...
-
Cowboys roll over Redskins
There's much to unpack in the Cowboys win over the Redskins, and none of it is pretty for the...
-
Packers hold off Vikings in Green Bay
The Packers are 2-0 after defeating their longtime NFC North rival
-
Eagles vs. Falcons odds, picks, top bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Chiefs top Raiders after huge quarter
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis from a key AFC West clash on Sunday