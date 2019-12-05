Watch Falcons vs. Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 3-9; Carolina 5-7
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 29-3 win they picked up against Carolina the last time they played in November.
It looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 26-18 loss against the New Orleans Saints last week. One thing working slightly against the Falcons was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Devonta Freeman, who rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Washington Redskins, falling 29-21. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of QB Kyle Allen, who passed for 278 yards and two TDs on 46 attempts.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.1 on average. The Panthers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Carolina.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Atlanta 29 vs. Carolina 3
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 24 vs. Carolina 10
- Sep 16, 2018 - Atlanta 31 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 31, 2017 - Atlanta 22 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 05, 2017 - Carolina 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Dec 24, 2016 - Atlanta 33 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 02, 2016 - Atlanta 48 vs. Carolina 33
- Dec 27, 2015 - Atlanta 20 vs. Carolina 13
- Dec 13, 2015 - Carolina 38 vs. Atlanta 0
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Pederson, Eagles brass on same page
The Eagles have made a few changes, but Pederson insists the Eagles coaching staff and front...
-
Pats left with no kicker as claim fails
Are the Patriots going to go without a kicker this week?
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Eagles give latest update on Howard
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday...
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game