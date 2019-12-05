Watch Falcons vs. Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 3-9; Carolina 5-7

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 29-3 win they picked up against Carolina the last time they played in November.

It looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 26-18 loss against the New Orleans Saints last week. One thing working slightly against the Falcons was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Devonta Freeman, who rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Carolina came up short against the Washington Redskins, falling 29-21. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of QB Kyle Allen, who passed for 278 yards and two TDs on 46 attempts.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.1 on average. The Panthers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Carolina.