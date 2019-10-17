Watch Falcons vs. Rams: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 1-5-0; L.A. Rams 3-3-0

What to Know

Atlanta is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31 points per game. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Rams at 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Falcons missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against Arizona last week, and it came back to haunt them. Atlanta lost 34-33 to Arizona. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of QB Matt Ryan, who passed for 356 yards and four TDs on 36 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 144.90. Not surprisingly, Ryan's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Rams were the 48-32 winners over San Francisco when they last met December of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Rams fell to San Francisco 20-7. The Rams can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 15 on the season. The Rams have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with nine rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Atlanta have won both of the games they've played against L.A. Rams in the last five years.