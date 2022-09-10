Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Atlanta
Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-10; New Orleans 9-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Orleans was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the year with a winning record of 9-8. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Atlanta (7-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints ranked worst with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 202.2 on average. Atlanta experienced some struggles of their own as they were second worst when it came to rushing yards per game last year, with the team coming up with only 85.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
New Orleans has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 09, 2022 - New Orleans 30 vs. Atlanta 20
- Nov 07, 2021 - Atlanta 27 vs. New Orleans 25
- Dec 06, 2020 - New Orleans 21 vs. Atlanta 16
- Nov 22, 2020 - New Orleans 24 vs. Atlanta 9
- Nov 28, 2019 - New Orleans 26 vs. Atlanta 18
- Nov 10, 2019 - Atlanta 26 vs. New Orleans 9
- Nov 22, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 17
- Sep 23, 2018 - New Orleans 43 vs. Atlanta 37
- Dec 24, 2017 - New Orleans 23 vs. Atlanta 13
- Dec 07, 2017 - Atlanta 20 vs. New Orleans 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 38 vs. New Orleans 32
- Sep 26, 2016 - Atlanta 45 vs. New Orleans 32
- Jan 03, 2016 - New Orleans 20 vs. Atlanta 17
- Oct 15, 2015 - New Orleans 31 vs. Atlanta 21