Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Atlanta

Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-10; New Orleans 9-8

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Orleans was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the year with a winning record of 9-8. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Atlanta (7-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Saints ranked worst with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 202.2 on average. Atlanta experienced some struggles of their own as they were second worst when it came to rushing yards per game last year, with the team coming up with only 85.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

New Orleans has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.