Watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 1-6; Seattle 5-2

What to Know

Atlanta is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.86 points per game before their next game. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Seattle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Falcons have to be aching after a bruising 37-10 defeat to the Rams last week. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 159 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, but Seattle was not quite Baltimore's equal in the second half when they met last week. Seattle fell to Baltimore 30-16. Seattle's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Atlanta have won two out of their last three games against Seattle.