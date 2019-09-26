Watch Falcons vs. Titans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Falcons vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 1-2-0; Tennessee 1-2-0
What to Know
Atlanta will take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
It was close but no cigar for the Falcons as they fell 27-24 to Indianapolis last week. Despite Atlanta's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. QB Matt Ryan, who passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, was the best among equals. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 121.10.
Meanwhile, Tennessee was the 30-9 winner over Jacksonville when they last met Dec. of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. Tennessee fell to Jacksonville 20-7. Tennessee was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 91 yards in penalties.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are second worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 6 on the season. On the other hand, the Titans haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a solid 4-point favorite against the Titans.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2015 - Atlanta 10 vs. Tennessee 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Archie: NFL return coming for Peyton
The former Broncos and Colts quarterback could be heading to a front office near you soon
-
Aikman explains Mahomes tweet
Aikman has explained the meaning of his viral Mahomes tweet
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Colts cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Brady unhappy with Pats cutting Brown?
A new report indicates Brady was all about working with -- and helping -- Brown
-
Antonio Brown hints at playing again
You didn't think this would end already, did you?
-
Packers vs. Eagles odds, top expert pick
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.