Watch Falcons vs. Titans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 1-2-0; Tennessee 1-2-0

What to Know

Atlanta will take on Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

It was close but no cigar for the Falcons as they fell 27-24 to Indianapolis last week. Despite Atlanta's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. QB Matt Ryan, who passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, was the best among equals. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 121.10.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was the 30-9 winner over Jacksonville when they last met Dec. of last year. Last Thursday? They had no such luck. Tennessee fell to Jacksonville 20-7. Tennessee was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 91 yards in penalties.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons are second worst in the league in interceptions, having thrown 6 on the season. On the other hand, the Titans haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 4-point favorite against the Titans.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.