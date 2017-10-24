WATCH: Former 49ers LB Chris Borland criticizes NFL for hiding risks of CTE in PSA

Former NFL linebacker Chris Borland played in the NFL for only one year. He was a force to be reckoned with for the San Francisco 49ers, but he ultimately hung it up after his 2014 rookie campaign, citing the long-term risks of playing football. Borland has been relatively quiet since his retirement, but he appeared in a one-minute spot on Tuesday talking about the inadequacy of the NFL in making players privy to the risks of CTE.

The video, published by the Union of Concerned Scientists on Tuesday, is using the NFL to indict how science is being ignored for lobbies and corporate interests. However, in the case of the NFL, that neglect has led to players' quality of life being severely impacted. Borland mentions a Boston University study conducted over the summer that found brain damage in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players studied, a number that encompassed all NFL positions -- not just the heavy-contact ones.

The NFL has long been under fire for its shady practices regarding CTE, and Borland serves as an ideal spokesperson. Borland left after his rookie year because his health mattered more than the money to him, and now he is looking to spread the message. Although some may be put off by the political overtones of the message, it's clear that Borland is trying to look after other NFL players with this PSA. It may be common knowledge that football is a dangerous sport, but the message takes on another layer coming from a player that left so much money because of that danger.

The NFL has repeatedly insisted that its new safety regulations are limiting the dangers of the game, which will ultimately help its sustainability. As this issue has been brought closer and closer to the light, the NFL has redoubled efforts to try to make football safer. Whether it's in rules or equipment, it's clear that to some players (and ex-players) they aren't doing enough.