DeMarcus Ware's playing career will be honored this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Ware's singing talents were on display Thursday night when the former-pass rusher sang the national anthem ahead of this year's Hall of Fame Game between the Browns and Jets.

Ware's NFL career was a symphony of big plays. Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-2000s Team. He spent nine seasons with the Cowboys and is the franchise's career leader with 117 sacks.

In 2014, Ware signed with the Broncos, who were looking to improve their pass rush after getting blown out by the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Ware proved to be the missing link to Denver's championship puzzle. He helped the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50 after recording 3.5 sacks during the 2015 postseason.

Ware is part of a 2023 Hall of Fame induction class that also includes former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, longtime Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, former Bengals cornerback Ken Riley, longtime Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, former Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber, former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko, and former Cardinals and Chargers coach Don Coryell.

This year's Hall of Fame class will be honored during Saturday's ceremony inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.