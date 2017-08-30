WATCH: Former NFL All-Pro Nnamdi Asomugha hits the big screen in new movie

It was just about a half-decade ago that Nnamdi Asomugha was the talk of the NFL offseason. A perennial All-Pro with the Oakland Raiders, the shutdown cornerback found his way onto the open market after the 2011 lockout, inking a $60 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles -- a stunner of a move for the league's consensus top free agent.

Now, a few years removed from a sharp and sudden fall from the top echelon of NFL corners, Asomugha is back in the spotlight. He's on his way to reprising his role as a prized commodity.

On the big screen.

The former Pro Bowler is due to appear in Sept. 15's "Crown Heights," a Sundance Film Festival winner that tells the true story of immigrant Carl King, who spends two decades working to free his friend from a wrongful murder conviction. Starring as King opposite Keith Stanfield ("Get Out"), Asomugha's years-long embrace of film spawned a special Los Angeles screening of his new flick this week by wife and "Scandal" star Kerry Washington.

Asomugha stars in 'Crown Heights.' Amazon Studios

A three-time all-star and honorary member of the NFL's All-Decade Team in the 2000s, Asomugha apparently spent plenty of time talking movies during his short-lived stint with the Eagles, and "Crown Heights" isn't his first step in front of the cameras. He made an appearance in the straight-to-DVD Bruce Willis action film "Fire with Fire" in 2012, and he was an executive producer for the Idris Eldra-starring Netflix drama "Beasts of No Nation" in 2015.

Here's Asomugha, who has swapped pads and cleats for glasses and a beard, in the "Crown Heights" trailer: