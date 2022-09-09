The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho filmed the incident while he was waiting to cross to street with none other than the two-time All-Pro running back LeSean "Shady" McCoy. Acho then shared the video on social media.

"Uh oh, now fights are breaking out in the middle of the street between Rams and Bills fans," he wrote on Twitter.

The video only lasted 22 seconds, but Acho seemed to have witnessed what happened before the fight broke out.

"They're doing too much," Acho said several times as he watched it all unfold.

The fight broke out as two men chased each other in the middle of an intersection. Two other men wearing blue seemed to try and de-escalate the situation, but eventually a security guard had to get involved.

At that point, Acho turned his phone camera to McCoy, who was in the middle of a phone call but took a pause to ask Acho where they were going. Acho couldn't answer right away, as he was still distracted. Both were laughing in disbelief at what they just witnessed. However, McCoy made it clear that he was not impressed.

"They can't fight," the six-time Pro Bowler told Acho.

Acho laughed and agreed with McCoy. At that moment, a different fan walked up to them and got McCoy's attention for a video he was filming. Fortunately, it appears like that was the end of it and nobody got seriously hurt.

McCoy is a two-time Super Bowl champion who played in the NFL from 2009 to 2020. It's probably not a coincidence he was at SoFi Stadium for the game, as he played for the Bills from 2015 to 2018 after beginning his career with the Eagles.