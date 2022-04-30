Former NFL running back and current actor Ed Marinaro delivered what seemed to be one of the longest NFL Draft pick announcements in the event's history during Friday's second round. Thanks to an extended monologue, the "Blue Mountain State" star spent two minutes and 34 seconds on stage to announce the Minnesota Vikings were selecting Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick.

"This is crazy, we didn't have this many people when I played in the Super Bowl," Marinaro, who played in Super Bowl VIII with Minnesota, said to begin his speech while looking out to the Las Vegas crowd.

Marinaro went on to talk about how difficult it was to find the purple sport coat he was wearing to match the Vikings' team color. He then recounted his memory of being drafted by Minnesota in 1972, adding that he initially did not want to be drafted by the team. The only team he wanted to go to less, Marinaro said, was the Green Bay Packers.

Late in Marinaro's monologue, a producer walked on stage and pointed at the card he was holding in his right hand to move things along. Marinaro took a pause as the audience laughed before jokingly slamming the card down and saying "no." He pretended to walk away at first, but he turned back and finally announced the pick.

Here is a look at how the whole scene played out:

Suffice to say, it wouldn't be a shock if Marinaro missed the 2023 NFL Draft.