WATCH: Frightening video shows ex-NFL player running through a glass door
The wife of Brian Price says the former second-round pick of the Bucs is suffering from CTE
Seven years ago, Brian Price was embarking on his professional career as a recent second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This April, after injuries curtailed his NFL aspirations, Price found himself laying in the doorway of an Ypsilanti auto parts store. He ended up there, amid broken glass and stunned onlookers, because he ran full speed into -- and through -- the store's glass door.
Police had originally been called to the scene because Price had been disruptive and agitated inside the store, turning over displays. After speaking with Price in the parking lot, the former NFL defensive lineman suddenly turned toward the store and ran through the glass door. Later, at the hospital, both authorities and doctors figured Price was on drugs but Price's wife, Candice Price, explained that her husband was likely suffering from something else entirely: CTE.
Candice Price presumes that's what's ailing her husband, though CTE can not be determined until after death. The NFL admitted in March 2016 that football is linked to brain damage. And a recent study by Neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee on 111 brains of former NFL players showed that all but one was diagnosed with CTE.
"Mentally, some days I struggle a lot," Price told WDIV. "But as a man and as a friend and a father you don't want people to see it. But at the same time I know I'm not the only one going through this."
