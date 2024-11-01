Every once in a while in an NFL game, you see something truly jaw-dropping. Such was the case on Thursday night, when Aaron Rodgers lofted a prayer to the back of the end zone intended for Garrett Wilson, with the Jets facing third-and-19 from the 26-yard line.

The pass looked for sure like it was about to sail out of bounds. And then Wilson made magic happen.

Good LORD, folks.

That is an outrageous one-handed grab, falling backward, in tight coverage, in the back of the end zone, and one shin hitting the ground before Wilson falls out of bounds. The pass was initially ruled incomplete, but upon review, overturned and awarded 6 points, giving the Jets their first lead of the night.

If that snag conjured memories of Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, don't worry. You're not alone. The Amazon Prime broadcast showed a few replays of that signature score as well.

Oh, and it happened in the same stadium, which is pretty cool. Not in the exact same spot on the field, but you can't actually have picture perfect symmetry. Pretty damn close, though, and pretty incredible either way.