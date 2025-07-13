The final round of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship took place on Sunday, and the day was full of action. One of the most interesting interactions occurred with group 28, which included San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and WWE star "The Miz."

Kittle and The Miz appeared to have some words on the tee box, which led to some pushing and shoving. Then, the star tight end delivered Shawn Michaels' finishing move, "Sweet Chin Music," on the wrestler -- drawing quite the reaction from spectators in attendance.

Check out what happened, here:

It's no secret that Kittle is a big professional wrestling fan, and he even helped Pat McAfee beat The Miz at WrestleMania 39. While he just signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, Kittle says a WWE role could be coming down the line.

"I would love to do WWE," Kittle said on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. "I think there's definitely an opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it."

Judging from his execution of this finishing move in golf attire, it seems like Kittle definitely could be a star in the ring.