New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones created hilarious content when he went undercover as an employee at a Hugo Boss store. His strategy to sell clothes seemed to be finding Giants fans, but things were a bit awkward at first when no one recognized him.

Jones was a good sport through it all as he helped promote the collaboration between the Giants and Hugo Boss. He walked around the store greeting customers and trying to entice them to buy some shirts. Some people walked right by him. Others engaged in a conversation, but it still took most of them a minute to figure out who he was.

Nobody can say Jones didn't work hard as he even started speaking Spanish to customers whose native tongue was not English.

There was one Giants fan who ended up checking out the shirts. However, he didn't seem to notice who he was talking to. Jones tried very hard to give him a clue, as he even asked the customer about his thoughts on the Giants quarterback and if he would give the team a chance to be successful this year.

Jones also joked a bit with an Eagles fan and a Packers fan, asking them if they picked those teams randomly. The quarterback tried to talk them into buying Giants gear, but the Eagles fan said doing that would disappoint his parents. Not being one to give up, Jones continue joking with him and eventually the Eagles supporter realized who he and his friends were talking to. The football rivalry was pushed aside and they took a picture together.

Jones' job did have some easier moments, like when a man wearing a Brooklyn Nets shirt walked in and recognized him right away. Jones did a great job in retail, but he has his hands full now that the preseason has started.

Even though he got the night off on Friday when the Giants were taking on the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll said Jones stayed busy by organizing a workout for the teammates who weren't going to play the preseason opener.