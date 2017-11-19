WATCH: Giants' doomed trick play perfectly sums up their embarrassing season

The New York Giants are not a good football team, as evidenced by their 1-8 record and then what happened on the field during their game against the Chiefs on Sunday. On the Giants' first series, they actually journeyed all the way into the red zone. There, disaster struck.

It was entirely self-inflicted.

The Giants thought asking running back Shane Vereen to throw a pass was a good idea. It wasn't. His pass was picked off at the goal line by Daniel Sorensen and all Ben McAdoo could do was clap his hands together.

He soars for the PICK! ⛏ pic.twitter.com/MV9FHra3EQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 19, 2017

You know, when McAdoo said he wouldn't rule out a switch at quarterback, I thought he was talking about rookie quarterback Davis Webb, not running back Shane Vereen.

Anyway, that play might just be the perfect metaphor for the Giants' season. They entered the year with playoff aspirations, thought they were set up for success, and then proceeded to throw one giant, dumb collective interception. And you can blame both the coaching staff and the players -- just like the play above.