WATCH: Giants' doomed trick play perfectly sums up their embarrassing season
Maybe it's time to take this play out of the playbook
The New York Giants are not a good football team, as evidenced by their 1-8 record and then what happened on the field during their game against the Chiefs on Sunday. On the Giants' first series, they actually journeyed all the way into the red zone. There, disaster struck.
It was entirely self-inflicted.
The Giants thought asking running back Shane Vereen to throw a pass was a good idea. It wasn't. His pass was picked off at the goal line by Daniel Sorensen and all Ben McAdoo could do was clap his hands together.
You know, when McAdoo said he wouldn't rule out a switch at quarterback, I thought he was talking about rookie quarterback Davis Webb, not running back Shane Vereen.
Anyway, that play might just be the perfect metaphor for the Giants' season. They entered the year with playoff aspirations, thought they were set up for success, and then proceeded to throw one giant, dumb collective interception. And you can blame both the coaching staff and the players -- just like the play above.
-
Week 11 updates: Wallace makes sick grab
All of the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
-
Larry Fitz now fifth all-time in yards
What goes up, must come down in the hands of Larry Fitz
-
Tom Brady apologizes to Gisele for gaffe
Tom Brady might be in the doghouse when he gets back from Mexico
-
Perriman inactive after brutal play
Perriman was supposed to help fix the Ravens' offense; instead, he's become part of the pr...
-
Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, picks for SNF
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Cowboys and made a strong play for Sunday Night...
-
Jaguars-Browns on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
Add a Comment