Watch Giants vs. Dolphins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: New York 2-11; Miami 3-10

What to Know

The New York Giants will be playing at home against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New York is limping into the matchup on a nine-game losing streak.

The Giants fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Miami and the New York Jets were almost perfectly matched up, but Miami suffered an agonizing 22-21 loss.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are coming into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 38 on the season. Miami have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 42 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.