Watch Giants vs. Dolphins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Giants vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: New York 2-11; Miami 3-10
What to Know
The New York Giants will be playing at home against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New York is limping into the matchup on a nine-game losing streak.
The Giants fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were up 17-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Miami and the New York Jets were almost perfectly matched up, but Miami suffered an agonizing 22-21 loss.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Giants are coming into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 38 on the season. Miami have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 42 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Giants are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 14, 2015 - New York 31 vs. Miami 24
Watch This Game Live
-
