WATCH: Golden Tate celebrates ridiculous TD catch with the 'People's Elbow'

Not all touchdowns are created equal. Some are one-yarders. Some are quick slants where the receiver turns on the jets and goes untouched. Some are interception returns.

And some, like this one from the Lions' Golden Tate on Sunday against the Saints, are out routes where the receiver breaks a tackle, zooms up the sideline while outrunning another defender, and then breaks another tackle attempt from a third defender, spinning off it and directly into the end zone.

Just as it's true that not all scores are created equal, so to is it true that not all scoring celebrations are created equal. Some are just better than others. This year, there are plenty of celebrations that are raising the bar, because players are now allowed to celebrate in groups.

Sometimes, though, you don't need a group celebration to have one of the best of the day. Sometimes all you need is yourself AND the football, and then IT DOESN'T MATTER. IF YOU HAVE A GROUP. TO CELEBRATE WITH.

Shout out to "The Rock,'' Golden Tate clearly smells what you're cookin'.