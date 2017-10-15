WATCH: Golden Tate celebrates ridiculous TD catch with the 'People's Elbow'
Tate smells what The Rock is cookin'
Not all touchdowns are created equal. Some are one-yarders. Some are quick slants where the receiver turns on the jets and goes untouched. Some are interception returns.
And some, like this one from the Lions' Golden Tate on Sunday against the Saints, are out routes where the receiver breaks a tackle, zooms up the sideline while outrunning another defender, and then breaks another tackle attempt from a third defender, spinning off it and directly into the end zone.
Just as it's true that not all scores are created equal, so to is it true that not all scoring celebrations are created equal. Some are just better than others. This year, there are plenty of celebrations that are raising the bar, because players are now allowed to celebrate in groups.
Sometimes, though, you don't need a group celebration to have one of the best of the day. Sometimes all you need is yourself AND the football, and then IT DOESN'T MATTER. IF YOU HAVE A GROUP. TO CELEBRATE WITH.
Shout out to "The Rock,'' Golden Tate clearly smells what you're cookin'.
-
WATCH: Antonio Brown's insane TD catch
Brown finished the day with 155 receiving yards for the Steelers
-
Peterson dominates Bucs in Cards debut
Peterson ripped off 134 yards on the ground in his Arizona debut
-
Rodgers' injury leaves NFC up for grabs
It was another wild Sunday in the NFL, but nothing as crazy as Rodgers getting hurt
-
NFL Week 6 Grades: Saints get B+
Here are the Week 6 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Fox was open to playing Trubisky sooner
The Bears' investment in Mike Glennon delayed the inevitable move to start the hyped rooki...
-
Bears' 5-foot-6 running back throws a TD
The Bears are getting creative to find the end zone
Add a Comment