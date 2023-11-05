Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-5, Green Bay 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Los Angeles traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a grim 43-20 defeat to the Cowboys on Sunday. Los Angeles was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 33-9.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 24-10 bruising from the Vikings.

Los Angeles has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Packers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Los Angeles came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 24-12. Can the Rams avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Los Angeles.

Dec 19, 2022 - Green Bay 24 vs. Los Angeles 12

Nov 28, 2021 - Green Bay 36 vs. Los Angeles 28

Jan 16, 2021 - Green Bay 32 vs. Los Angeles 18

Oct 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Green Bay 27

Oct 11, 2015 - Green Bay 24 vs. Los Angeles 10

Injury Report for the Packers

Samori Toure: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Rudy Ford: inactive (Calf)

Caleb Jones: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Brenton Cox Jr.: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Quay Walker: inactive (Groin)

Injury Report for the Rams