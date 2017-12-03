WATCH: Gronk cheapshots Tre'Davious White, who was evaluated for head injury

Either Rob Gronkowski was frustrated that there was no flag for defensive pass interference or he had an in-game flashback to WrestleMania 33. Either way, the Patriots tight end delivered a dirty, dangerous hit to Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White moments after White intercepted Tom Brady:

Not only had White given himself up and appeared to be out of bounds, but another Patriots player had touched him down when Gronkowski decided to launch into him. Here's another angle:

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

It gets worse: White left the game to be evaluated for a head injury.

This development came in the fourth quarer, shortly after Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the field on a cart after suffering a knee injury and he was replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman, who threw five interceptions in his NFL debut two weeks ago.

The Patriots cruised to a 23-3 victory to move to 10-2 on the season. The Bills, meanwhile, fall to 6-6 and are in danger of missing the playoffs for an 18th straight season.