WATCH: Here's what Jeff Fisher told Nick Foles when the Rams cut him in 2016

Not sure if you've heard about this yet, but Nick Foles recently won the Super Bowl. It was a pretty good game. Fun to watch. Oh, and he won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and becoming the first player ever to throw and catch a touchdown in the same Super Bowl.

Foles came a long way in a short time. It wasn't too long ago that he was being cut by the Rams prior to the start of the 2016 season. You may have heard the story about how he was considering retirement but eventually decided to give it one more shot and work as the Kansas City Chiefs' backup in 2016. That stint led to another one in Philadelphia as Carson Wentz's backup, and the rest is Super Bowl history.

Here's how that wild ride started: with the following phone call from former Rams coach Jeff Fisher, who informed Foles that the team was releasing him, as captured by an episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Here's Jeff Fisher releasing Nick Foles in 2016.



It's safe to say that Foles indeed landed on his feet.