Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Tennessee 5-10, Houston 8-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Titans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The last four games the Titans have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Tennessee might've scored the first points on Sunday, but it was Seattle who claimed the real prize. The Titans fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 20-17. That's two games in a row now that Tennessee has lost by exactly three points.

Derrick Henry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 12 yards and a touchdown while completing 100% of his passes.

The Titans were unfortunately pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 97 penalty yards. That's the fewest penalty yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Texans ended up a good deal behind the Browns on Sunday and lost 36-22. Houston has not had much luck with Cleveland recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Davis Mills, who threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

The Titans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Titans' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Texans over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Houston and Tennessee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.