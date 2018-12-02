Watch Houston vs. Cleveland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Houston 8-3-1; Cleveland 4-6-2

What to Know

Houston will square off against Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Houston are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point point margin of victory.

Houston fell to Tennessee 17-20 when the two teams last met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Houston had enough points to win and then some against Tennessee last week, taking their contest 34-17. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Lamar Miller, who rushed for 162 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries, and Deshaun Watson, who picked up 70 yards on the ground on 9 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Meanwhile, Cleveland strolled past Cincinnati with points to spare, taking the match 35-20.

Their wins bumped Houston to 8-3-1 and Cleveland to 4-6-2. Cleveland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Houston defensive front that amassed six sacks against Tennessee, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.99

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Houston are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 6-4-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.