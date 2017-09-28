WATCH: J.J. Watt and a 7-year-old talk spirit animals, bullies and how to woo women
A young Houston fan put Watt under the spotlight in a sit-down
If anyone knows how to handle a spotlight, it's J.J. Watt.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year responded to Hurricane Harvey by raising more than $37 million to help Houston, where his Texans play, and his return to the field this season followed years of rehabilitation from back, sports hernia and herniated disk injuries.
But getting grilled by a 7-year-old kid for his go-to move with the women? Or his spirit animal? That's a little different than facing a double team, though the Texans superstar handled it with ease in a recent sit-down with Braxton, a seven-year-old fan of his:
Watt's interview with Braxton was part of a promotional push for the Sept. 29 release of the J.J. Watt x Reebok Agility Pack, a follow-up to the JJ II shoes Watt released over the summer. The white-and-silver shoes, which Watt wears during the interview, are said to pay tribute to the Texans' annual whiteout game in Houston and will be sold by Academy and Reebok.
