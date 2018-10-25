Watch Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 3-4; Philadelphia 3-4
What to Know
Philadelphia will challenge Jacksonville on the road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
If Philadelphia were riding high off their 34-13 takedown of the Giants two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last Sunday, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Carolina. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Wentz.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their contest last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell to Houston 20-7.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium,
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.
This season, Jacksonville is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: NFL fires official after miss
In the Super Bowl era, this appears to be the first time an official has been let go during...
-
NFL survivor, knockout picks for Week 8
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 8 football survivor...
-
TNF: Here's why the Texans will win
Everything you need to know about a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls
-
Week 8 NFL odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
How are NFL trades affecting fantasy?
Heath Cummings and Kelly Stewart join Will Brinson to talk fantasy and gambling ahead of Week...
-
Texans vs Dolphins odds, top picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Dolphins vs. Texans game 10,000 times