Watch Jacksonville vs. Philadelphia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 3-4; Philadelphia 3-4

What to Know

Philadelphia will challenge Jacksonville on the road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Philadelphia is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

If Philadelphia were riding high off their 34-13 takedown of the Giants two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last Sunday, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-17 to Carolina. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Wentz, who passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Wentz.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Jacksonville, and their contest last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell to Houston 20-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday at 9:30 AM ET Where: Wembley Stadium,

Wembley Stadium, TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jaguars.

This season, Jacksonville is 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Philadelphia, they are 2-5-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.