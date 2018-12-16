Watch Jacksonville vs. Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: Jacksonville 4-9-1; Washington 6-7-1
What to Know
Jacksonville will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
If Jacksonville were expecting to get some payback for the 6-9 defeat against Tennessee the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Jacksonville suffered a grim 9-30 defeat to Tennessee last week. Jacksonville were down by 9-30 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The last time they met, Washington were the 20-13 winner over the Giants. This time around? They had no such luck. Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-40 punch to the gut against the Giants. Washington were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-34.
Jacksonville are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.24
Prediction
The Jaguars are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Redskins.
This season, Jacksonville are 4-7-2 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-6-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 36.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
