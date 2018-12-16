Watch Jacksonville vs. Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 4-9-1; Washington 6-7-1

What to Know

Jacksonville will square off against Washington at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

If Jacksonville were expecting to get some payback for the 6-9 defeat against Tennessee the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Jacksonville suffered a grim 9-30 defeat to Tennessee last week. Jacksonville were down by 9-30 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time they met, Washington were the 20-13 winner over the Giants. This time around? They had no such luck. Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-40 punch to the gut against the Giants. Washington were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-34.

Jacksonville are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.24

Prediction

The Jaguars are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Redskins.

This season, Jacksonville are 4-7-2 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 7-6-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 36.5

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.