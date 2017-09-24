WATCH: Jadeveon Clowney returns Tom Brady fumble for TD then does a Gronk spike

Clowney is on his way to a career day with two sacks and a touchdown

The New England Patriots came into their Week 3 game against the Houston Texans favored to win by 14 points, but things have not exactly gone to plan during the first half. The Texans have already put 20 points on the board, the latest seven coming courtesy of a fumble return by defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.  

The fumble was created by Whitney Mercilus, who beat Nate Solder around the edge and hit Tom Brady from behind while Brady was attempting to throw. The ball popped up in the air and into the waiting arms of Clowney, who was off to the races down the sideline. Nobody had a chance to catch him.

Of course, Clowney had to ape the Gronk Spike at the end of the play. If you're playing the Patriots, why not? It should also be noted that Clowney's score was the first touchdown off a Brady fumble since 2009. 

And the touchdown is just part of an absolute monster of a first half for Clowney, who is completely dominating the Patriots up front. Clowney has four tackles – all solo, two for loss – two sacks (tying his career high), and two additional hits on Brady as well. The Patriots being the Patriots, they still have a lead anyway, but Clowney is on his way to a career day. 

