WATCH: Jags coach Marrone tells story of exploding helmet during cold-weather game

The Jaguars' coldest game of the 2017 season came in Week 17 against the Titans where it was 23 degrees in Nashville. Jacksonville managed just 10 points on the day, and seven came courtesy of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's 67-yard fumble return. The Jags had just 229 yards of total offense. Quarterback Blake Bortles finished 15 of 34 for 158 yards and two interceptions and running back Leonard Fournette gained 69 yards on 19 carries (3.6 YPC).

We mention this because when the Jaguars face the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday the forecast calls for temperatures to be in the teens. When the two teams met in Week 5, it was 73 degrees in Pittsburgh and Jacksonville rolled to a 30-9 victory. But for coach Doug Marrone, the conditions won't be a concern for him or his team.

"We've been fortunate that we have played in some cold weather," Marrone told reporters this week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I think it's all in the mindset. It's no different than when you're up north and you're coming down south early in the season with the heat. People have to adjust to that."

Marrone is right -- the players will have to adjust. The question is will they? We ask because here's what Fournette, who played at LSU and is from New Orleans, said in November ahead of a game in Cleveland where it was forecast to be 39 degrees at kickoff.

"I hate the cold period,'' Fournette said at the time, via Jacksonville.com. "I sleep in the heat. That's just how I grew up. ... Mentally, I'm trying to get my mind ready. It's the little things, you take a little hit (in the cold) and it hurts. I wouldn't mind if it wasn't cold."

Marrone, meanwhile, said it used to be a lot worse on an NFL sideline.

"Years ago when I played or was coaching, they didn't have all of the things they have now -- thermo gear, heaters on the sidelines," he said. "It's different than it was back in the day. You didn't have those things. I think the hardest part for the players is the warmups because they can't get to the benches."

How bad was it? This week, Marrone regaled reporters with what it was like in the late 1980s to be a backup on the sidelines in a cold-weather game. It ends with melting shoes, exploding helmets and Marrone doing his best to avoid having to go into the game in those conditions.

Doug Marrone shared a story from his playing days of cold weather games



For the Steelers, Sunday will be just another day in January. The Steelers are 7.0-point favorites and seven of eight CBSSports.com experts have Pittsburgh beating Jacksonville.