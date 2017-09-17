WATCH: Jaguars fan belly-flops into a swimming pool full of mayonnaise

Tailgating in Jacksonville has officially gone off the rails

If you were wondering how fans in Jacksonville would celebrate the Jaguars' first 1-0 start in six years, it appears that we now have the answer, and it involves someone jumping into a swimming pool full of mayonnaise. 

Without further adieu, here is the fateful jump. If you hate mayonnaise, you might not want to watch. 

I have no idea why anyone would bring a swimming pool full of mayonnaise to a tailgate. I also have no idea why someone would want to jump into a swimming pool full of mayonnaise at a tailgate, but I also don't know what it's like to be a long-suffering Jaguars fan and if this is how they want to celebrate a 1-0 start, then I'm all for it. I'll even chip in on the mayonnaise next week.  

The only downside for our mayonnaise jumper is that if he has tickets to the game, he's probably going to want to rinse off before he heads into the stadium, because, right now, he looks like the Stay Puft Marshmallow man, but made out of mayonnaise. 

jaguars-mayonnaise-pool.png
This guy needs a shower Twitter

The good news for our mayonnaise jumper is that the Jaguars' stadium does have a pool, so maybe he can clean himself off in there. 

Anyway, if the Jaguars beat the Titans on Sunday, then they'll be off to their first 2-0 start since 2006, and if that happens, I'm almost afraid to think about what fans might put in the pool next week.

Please don't let it be mustard. 

