Who says the NFL preseason is boring? Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little did something on Saturday night never seen before, drilling a 70-yard field goal in the team's first preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the last play of the first half, first-year coach Liam Coen trotted out his kicker to attempt a 70(!)-yard field goal. Even though Little was kicking from his own 40-yard line, he found a way to knock it through.

Check out the incredible kick.

Little had the perfect first half vs. Pittsburgh. He made all three of his field-goal attempts, from 41 yards, 40 yards and ... 70 yards out. Since this is a preseason game, Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal will still stand in the NFL record books, but what Little accomplished was an incredible feat nonetheless.

Little was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. At just 20 years old, he was the youngest kicker to ever be drafted. As a rookie, Little won a position battle vs. Riley Patterson, and went on to make 27 of 29 field goals and all 27 of his extra-point attempts as a rookie. If Saturday night was any indication, Little certainly has a bright future.