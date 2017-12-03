WATCH: Jaguars' passing game finally awakens with fake punt that stuns Colts

Who says the Jaguars can't throw the ball?

During the 2015 season, the Indianapolis Colts ran the worst fake punt in NFL history. You know the one I'm talking about without even seeing a replay. Two years later, the Jaguars showed the Colts how to properly execute a fake punt.

On Sunday, the Jaguars stunned the Colts in the first quarter with a fake punt that picked up 29 yards when Brad Nortman hit James O'Shaughnessy wide open downfield. Who says the Jaguars don't have a passing attack? 

This might be the Jaguars' best offensive play:

The Jaguars' offense took advantage of the extra opportunity. Five plays later, Blake Bortles hit Marqise Lee for a 4-yard touchdown. That's how the Jaguars took a 7-0 lead over the Colts. You can follow along with the game using our GameTracker here.

Now, before we move on, let's take a second to acknowledge how good the Jaguars' fake punts have been lately. Another example from this season:

Compare those two fake punts above to the one below, which you'll almost definitely remember:

Hopefully the Colts learned something on Sunday. And hopefully, Bortles gets motivated by Nortman's throw and finally begins to resemble an NFL-caliber quarterback.

I wouldn't get your hopes up about either of those two things happening.

