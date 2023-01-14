Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Jacksonville
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-7; Jacksonville 9-8
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers will duke it out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jacksonville will be strutting in after a win while the Chargers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Los Angeles might have drawn first blood against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, but it was Denver who got the last laugh. Los Angeles fell in a 31-28 heartbreaker. The game was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. RB Austin Ekeler wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Ekeler fumbled the ball once with only 34 yards rushing.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tennessee Titans last week, but they still walked away with a 20-16 victory. Jacksonville's WR Christian Kirk filled up the stat sheet, catching six passes for one TD and 99 yards. Kirk hadn't helped his team much against the Houston Texans two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Jacksonville's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Tennessee's offensive line to sack QB Joshua Dobbs four times for a total loss of 14 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 2-point favorite. If their 10-5-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Los Angeles suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Jaguars when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can the Chargers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won four out of their last six games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 25, 2022 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Oct 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 39 vs. Jacksonville 29
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 45 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Nov 12, 2017 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Jacksonville 14
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Jacksonville 25