Watch Jaguars vs. Jets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Jaguars vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 3-4-0; N.Y. Jets 1-5-0
What to Know
The Jets has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Jets last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 33 to nothing walloping at New England's hands. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars were successful in their previous meeting against Cincinnati, and they didn't afford Cincinnati any payback this time around. The Jaguars walked away with a 27-17 win. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
The Jets' loss took them down to 1-5 while Jacksonville's victory pulled them up to 3-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville are stumbling into the game with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only three on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jets.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
N.Y. Jets have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.
- Sep 30, 2018 - Jacksonville 31 vs. N.Y. Jets 12
- Oct 01, 2017 - N.Y. Jets 23 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Nov 08, 2015 - N.Y. Jets 28 vs. Jacksonville 23
