Watch Jaguars vs. Jets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-4; N.Y. Jets 1-5

What to Know

The Jets has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville should still be feeling good after a win, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.

The Jets have to be hurting after a devastating 33 to nothing loss at the hands of New England last week. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars won their last contest against Cincinnati, and it was the same story this time around. The Jaguars walked away with a 27-17 victory. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Jets ended up a good deal behind Jacksonville when they played when the two teams last met in September of last year, losing 31-12. Can the Jets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.56

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

N.Y. Jets have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.