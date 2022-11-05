Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-5; Jacksonville 2-6

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at TIAA Bank Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

A win for Las Vegas just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24 to nothing punch to the gut against the New Orleans Saints. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24 to nothing by the third quarter. QB Derek Carr had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.88 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-17 to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. RB Travis Etienne put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 156 yards on 24 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Raiders going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Las Vegas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Las Vegas is now 2-5 while Jacksonville sits at 2-6. Las Vegas is 2-2 after losses this year, the Jaguars 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville and Las Vegas both have one win in their last two games.