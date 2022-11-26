Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Baltimore 7-3; Jacksonville 3-7

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Baltimore should still be riding high after a win, while the Jaguars will be looking to get back in the win column.

Jacksonville came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, falling 27-17. Jacksonville's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Christian Kirk, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 105 yards.

Meanwhile, the Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers 13-3 last week. Baltimore's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Lamar Jackson. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 119.90.

Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 4. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 3-7 ATS, to cover the spread.

Jacksonville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 40-14 punch to the gut against the Ravens when the teams previously met two seasons ago. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a 4-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baltimore have won two out of their last four games against Jacksonville.