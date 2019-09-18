Watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans football game

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Jacksonville 0-2-0; Tennessee 1-1-0

What to Know

Jacksonville will take on Tennessee at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Sunday, Jacksonville was out to avenge their 3-20 loss to Houston from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Jaguars had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 12-13 to Houston. QB Gardner Minshew put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on 6 carries and accumulated 213 passing yards.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their game last week, Tennessee was humbled. It was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 17-19 to Indianapolis. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Tennessee had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Jaguars suffered a grim 9-30 defeat to the Titans when the two teams met last season. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last eight games against Jacksonville.

  • Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
  • Sep 23, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Tennessee 9
  • Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
  • Sep 17, 2017 - Jacksonville 16 vs. Tennessee 37
  • Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
  • Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
  • Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories