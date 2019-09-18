Watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Jacksonville (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Jacksonville 0-2-0; Tennessee 1-1-0

What to Know

Jacksonville will take on Tennessee at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

On Sunday, Jacksonville was out to avenge their 3-20 loss to Houston from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Jaguars had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 12-13 to Houston. QB Gardner Minshew put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on 6 carries and accumulated 213 passing yards.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their game last week, Tennessee was humbled. It was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 17-19 to Indianapolis. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Tennessee had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Jaguars suffered a grim 9-30 defeat to the Titans when the two teams met last season. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last eight games against Jacksonville.