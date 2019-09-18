Watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Jacksonville 0-2-0; Tennessee 1-1-0
What to Know
Jacksonville will take on Tennessee at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at home. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
On Sunday, Jacksonville was out to avenge their 3-20 loss to Houston from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Jaguars had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 12-13 to Houston. QB Gardner Minshew put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on 6 carries and accumulated 213 passing yards.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their game last week, Tennessee was humbled. It was close but no cigar for Tennessee as they fell 17-19 to Indianapolis. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Tennessee had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Jaguars suffered a grim 9-30 defeat to the Titans when the two teams met last season. Maybe the Jaguars will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last eight games against Jacksonville.
- Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
- Sep 23, 2018 - Jacksonville 6 vs. Tennessee 9
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Jacksonville 16 vs. Tennessee 37
- Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
- Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Film breakdown: Inside Tua vs. Gamecocks
Tagovailoa had a gigantic afternoon against South Carolina but really wasn't asked to do much
-
NYC tabloids pay tribute to Manning
"The Fall of Mann" is how one tabloid put it
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Vikings cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Kaepernick's camp reaches out to 3 teams
Will one of these three teams be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick?
-
Patriots' LB describes team's mindset
While other teams approach opposition differently each week, the Patriots treat everyone like...
-
Ranking backup QBs, plus changes to come
Seriously, the NFL's quarterback situation is getting crazy, and we've only just begun