WATCH: Jalen Ramsey was asked about Mike Mitchell predicting Steelers will face Patriots

Jalen Ramsey is one of the league's best young cornerbacks and he's a big part of the Jaguars' success this season. He graded out as the NFL's No. 3 corner in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's an integral cog in Jacksonville's top-rated pass defense.

Maybe the only thing as impressive as Ramsey's coverage skills is his ability to trash-talk opponents. He did it as a rookie after facing then-Ravens receiver Steve Smith:

Jalen Ramsey on his battle with Steve Smith today. #ASJax pic.twitter.com/OoFRgxqKzM — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) September 25, 2016

And he did it again this season after an in-game fight with Bengals wideout A.J. Green:

Jalen Ramsey

“I told Green he was soft and weak. Which is true. I was out there spitting facts.”#Jaguars — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) November 8, 2017

And now, ahead of the Jaguars-Steelers rematch on Sunday -- Jacksonville steamrolled Pittsburgh, 30-9, in Week 5 -- Ramsey was asked about Mike Mitchell's recent comments. The Steelers safety told SI.com's Greg Bishop that, "We're going to play [the Patriots] again. We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. ... We're gonna win."

This assumes, of course, that the Steelers will beat the Jaguars this week. On Thursday, a reporter asked Ramsey, "Is it dismissive of the Jaguars when people focus on a potential [Steelers-Patriots] rematch?"

To Ramsey's credit, this was his response to the question: "Who's focused on them? Y'all focused on them?"

The implication being that this might be a media-created story, which has been known to happen.

The reporter clarified that "there has has been a lot of talk nationally about it," before bringing up Mitchell's remarks above.

"Who?" Ramsey asked, looking genuinely confused.

Reporter, trying to clarify: "The one Leonard trucked in the game."

In case you missed it, that would be this:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨LEONARD FOURNETTE WAVED ON THE HIT! pic.twitter.com/5MaNCZ5zMd — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 8, 2017

Ramsey's memory was immediately jogged -- "Ohhhhh, I don't much know him."

Ramsey does, however, know Antonio Brown. And unlike many of his previous encounters with other top pass catchers, Ramsey doesn't consider Brown weak or soft.

"Antonio is one of the best receivers in the league," Ramsey said. "He can about do it all, honestly. Good routes, good hands, just a good player, man. Knows how to play ball."

The Steelers are 7-point favorites on Sunday and seven of eight CBSSports.com experts expect Pittsburgh to win.