WATCH: Jamal Adams tries and fails to stop Cam Newton's Superman celebration
Adams couldn't stop Cam Newton from scoring -- or celebrating
Cam Newton scores a ton of rushing touchdowns and when he does, he usually likes to celebrate. Jets safety Jamal Adams is apparently not a fan of Newton and his celebrations.
Against the Jets on Sunday, Newton scored a 1-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 9-3 second quarter lead and then proceeded to do his typical Superman celebration. Adams tried to stop him -- not from scoring the touchdown, but from celebrating.
As Newton took his time celebrating in the end zone, Adams came over and tried to prevent Newton from finishing his Superman move. Newton slapped Adams' hand away, stared him down, and then proceeded to finish his celebration as the officials escorted Adams away from the scene. Take a look:
Did Newton take his sweet time? Yes, he even turned around to stare down Bruce Carter. Did Newton earn the right to do that by scoring a touchdown? Yes. Did Newton handle Adams' interruption perfectly? Yes, he swatted him away like a fly. Should Newton celebrate even more extravagantly the next time he scores? Absolutely, if that's what his heart desires.
To paraphrase Newton, if the Jets don't want to watch Newton celebrate, they should keep him out of the end zone.
That's no easy task, of course. As NFL Research pointed out, Newton leads the NFL in red-zone rushing touchdowns since 2011. So, he's had plenty of opportunities to hone his celebrations.
