Jameis Winston, soon to hit the NFL free agency market, has been trying his hand at journalism at the Super Bowl media day in New Orleans. Winston, most recently the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, had players and coaches on both sides eating "W's" out of the palm of his hand.

Winston is well-known for his now-famous "eat a W" speech he gave as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he wants to make sure the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both get a little taste of victory before Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

Fighting through the media scrum in New Orleans, Winston encouraged Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Andy Reid and more to devour a "W." He didn't mean that metaphorically either, tossing cookies in the shape of the letter up to the podium.

That wasn't all Winston did. He also lobbied for a new job, saying he would "love" to play for Reid. Winston asked Barkley if he knew about any quarterback openings, and the Eagles star said the New York Giants might have some availability.

"I think New York needs a quarterback right now," Barkley said.

Winston just completed his 10th NFL season, completing 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 appearances with the Browns. In his career, Winston has thrown for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.

If Winston doesn't get the free agency offer he's been looking for, perhaps he can take up a career in the media. He does have experience now.