WATCH: James Harrison tries, tries, and finally pushes 1,800 pounds on a sled
Harrison is a strong man that loves showing off how strong he is
James Harrison is at it again. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker loves to show off his latest feats of strength on his Instagram account, and the most recent of those is quite impressive.
Harrison stacked 1,800 pounds worth of weights on a football sled and tried to see if he could move it. He tried... and failed. He tried again... and failed. He obviously believes strongly in the maxim, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again," because after failing twice, Harrison got right back up and tried again.
And boy, did he move that sled. He pushed it forward about two-and-a-half yards, which may not sound like a whole lot but is pretty damn impressive when you consider that the sled has 1,800 pounds of weight on it.
You may or may not remember that Harrison has actually tried this before. Back in May, Harrison moved 1,395 pounds on the same sled.
I'm not sure how much relevance this has to actual football, but it's pretty cool.
